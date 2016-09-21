Paying homage to icons of 1960’s music

Incredibly it has been been 50 years since legendary duo Simon and Garfunkel recorded their first hit single The Sound of Silence.

Following its success at the Leicester Square Theatre, in London, The Simon And Garfunkel Story is currently the biggest international touring theatre show retracing the lives and career of the celebrated pair.

The show comes to the White Rock Theatre in Hastings on Friday October 7 - call box office on 01424 462288 to book tickets.

Featuring seasoned West End leading man Greg Clarke and a full cast of talented actor-musicians, The Simon And Garfunkel Story takes its audience back through the groovy days of the 1960s. It tells the story of both Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel from their humble beginnings as rock‘n’roll duo Tom And Jerry, right through their massive success, dramatic break-up and finishing with a stunning recreation of the 1981 Central Park reformation concert.

Using a huge projection screen, the show features 1960’s photos and film footage whilst a full live band perform all their hits including Mrs Robinson, Cecilia, and Bridge Over Troubled Water.

