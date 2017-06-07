Play celebrates life of punk icon

Local actor Rachel McCarron is taking the lead role in a play inspired by St Leonard’s punk legend Poly Styrene of the band X-Ray Spex.

The world premiere of Highly Inflammable will be performed at St Mary In The Castle on June 10.

McCarron, whose monologues on everything from Brexit to social media will bring to life Poly’s ideas for a 2017 audience, says she’s thrilled to be starring in a play celebrating the words and music of this cult hero.

“I was lucky enough to be Poly’s neighbour, and she would often come into my shop on Norman Road,” said McCarron who appeared most recently in John Godber’s play April in Paris at the Kino Teatr and The Barn Theatre. Her West End musical theatre credits include Cats, Whistle Down the Wind and Camelot.

McCarron is joined by a young and talented cast including the wonderful Hannah Laresa Smith and Melanie Wilder who is currently appearing in the short film Jas which was selected for the Cannes Short Film Corner 2017.

Highly Inflammable is the centrepiece of a special day celebrating the life of Poly Styrene who, when she first saw the Sex Pistols on Hastings Pier, was inspired to form her own punk band. She was one of the first female punk stars, whose unorthodox yet infectious style was highly influential.

Set in two equally explosive eras – 1977 and post-Brexit Britain – Highly Inflammable uses Poly’s prophetic lyrics and ideas to explore very modern day problems. Written by Cheryl White and directed by Mark Field, it crackles with music, energy, ideas and plenty of proper punk outrage at the state of the nation in 2017.

On the night of the play St Michael’s Hospice, where Poly died in 2011, will host a raffle. Prizes include Poly’s keyboard, original artworks, personal items donated by her friends and rare CDs. After the play, local bands will take to the stage to perform Poly’s songs.

Rounding out this tribute is an exhibition of original artwork inspired by Poly, memorabilia and a recording of her last interview which will be on display in St Mary’s Crypt throughout June.

Tickets £12/£10 concession (OTD £15), available at St Mary In The Castle, Hastings Tourist Board or FB@polystyreneplay.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.