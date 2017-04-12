Rapturous applause for talented youngsters

East Sussex School of Performing Arts (ESSPA) in the past has had great success with more well known and popular shows, however this year chose to present a home-grown production called Just Grow Up, devised and co written by the school’s Principal Teena Symonds and her son James.

This contemporary piece is inspirational in its concept. It follows the school life of seven characters, each one played by three children at different ages, as they go from primary school to sixth form college. The story is very current, depicting each fictional character’s experiences and relationships, both good and bad throughout this time. This is something that the children in the cast, their teachers and probably their parents can very much relate to. Enhancing the storyline were the songs, again mostly current even slightly edgy at times. They were chosen by individual ESSPA teachers, themed with each scene and it was obvious that the children in the cast loved singing them.

ESSPA show at DLWP

As the story unfolds, there is a seamless intertwining of dramatic dialogue and different dance styles, showcasing what ESSPA offers its pupils.

From the mayhem of the primary school playground to the fantastic Run Boy Run sequence by the rebellious teenagers at sixth form, each scene being brought to life by each child having a role - sometime more - to play, and play it they did with great enthusiasm and in many cases incredible talent. Merging with the storyline were a Peter Pan Ballet, tap dances, traditional folk dances, a beautiful traditional ballet sequence as well as break time chat between the school’s teachers in the staffroom. It all worked so well. The high standard of Just Grow Up could not have been achieved without brilliant and dedicated backstage teamwork. Supporting Teena were modern and tap choreographers Kim and India Giggins, ballet choreographer Kimberley Whyborne, drama coach Kate West, and musical director Jennifer Vizinet. In addition to this were a hard working volunteer stage crew, sewing team and the marvellous chaperones who gamely volunteered to look after almost 150 children.

Everyone involved in this production richly deserved the rapturous applause that greeted them at the end of their performances and judging by the beams on the faces of these talented youngsters of all ages - they loved it.

By Sue Hughes.