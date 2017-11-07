Roll those sleeves up and get down to 1980s classics

Remember dancing to Frankie Goes To Hollywood, listening to Spandau Ballet on your new Walkman, being impressed by Madonna dancing in a gondola while singing Like A Virgin?

Total 80’s is the celebration of a generation lost to shoulder pads, shellsuits and big hair, which comes to the White Rock Theatre next weekend on Friday November 17 at 7.30pm. It’s time to backcomb that fringe and let it reach skywards as the show takes you back three decades with an all new production of Total 80’s. No other era has had such a colourful and diverse influence.

Audiences of varying vintage can enjoy the amazing musical landscape of this time with favourite hits from artists such as Wham!, the Material Girl herself, A-Ha, Cyndi Lauper and many more.

All the classic hits will be there, performed by an incredible seven piece band, that recreate the magic to take you back in time to when it was cool to be different! Tickets £23.