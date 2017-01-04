Roy Chubby Brown launches his comedy tour in Hastings

Britain’s lewdest and crudest comedian Roy Chubby Brown is set to entertain audiences nationwide with new dates added to his 40th anniversary tour.

He kicks it off tonight (Fri Jan 6) with a gig at the White Rock Theatre - book on 01424 462288 or go to www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

With a no-holds-barred policy, Roy Chubby Brown remains one of the UK’s out-there comedians constantly pushing boundaries.

Best known for his risqué humour and patchwork clown suit, the Yorkshire-born comedian is renowned for old-school cheekiness and irreverent observations. Beloved by fans for his tireless touring and energetic live shows, he has made over 1,000 live appearances and performed in front of 1.5 million fans.

He began performing his own stand-up in Stoke on Trent in 1976, where his talents were first recognised by comedy veteran Bernard Manning.

