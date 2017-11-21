School for Wizards and Witches is open in Rye

Walk down the cobbled streets of Rye and slip into the World of Legend on the Mint, where families - once their eyes have adjusted to the candlelight - can discover a hidden chamber of magical delights.

With cabinets full of potions, scrolls and strange creatures, this strange place is home to The School of Wizards and Witches, which promises interactive adventure full of magic, monsters and mystery. The shows take young and old on an incredible journey into strange lands and interesting plots.

Rye Wizard School

The brainchild of Olly Mc, who has been creating fantasy worlds for over 30 years, this show uses Doctor Who designers for some of the creatures, film quality scenery and specially designed soundscapes. This weekend, on Saturday and Sunday, and December 21/22 they will be running events. Each show only seats 25 people so it is necessary to book in advance. More details on 01797 222942 or visit www.legendquests.com.