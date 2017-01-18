Take yourself right to the Edge Of Winter at Kino Teatr

​The Edge of Winter - at Kino Teatr in St Leonards - is a special event next weekend which combines contemporary and classical elements in a celebration of music, performance, film and couture inspired by winter.

Young professional singers Chiara Vinci, Flora MacDonald and John Twitchen will perform with local pianist Helen Ridout.

Their programme includes; Pictures At An Exhibition by Mussorgsky, solos and ensemble pieces from Mozart’s Cosi Fan Tutti, Eugene Onegin by Tchaikovsky and Sadko by Rimsky-Korsakov.

They will be delving into the world of Opera Bouffe with exerpts from Offenbach’s La Perichole and Orpheus In The Underworld.

There will also be designs by Freya von Bulow, who specialises in paper couture dresses and theatre design. Born in Hamburg, Germany, Freya now works from her studio locally as an illustrator and creator.

All of her elaborate and incredibly detailed gowns are made entirely from delicate tissue paper; the idea behind her work being the creation of a fashion and artistic statement that exists only in the moment. In 2014 she produced a collection for Brighton Fashion Week and has workd on collaborations with projection and lighting artists; costume for a contemporary dance project, and with Glastonbury, producing an installation for Shangri–Heaven.

She recently hosted Front Row - an alternative and compassionate fashion show at the De la Warr Pavillion in Bexhill.

The Edge Of Winter is on Saturday January 28 at 7.30pm and Sunday January 29 at 2pm and 5pm. Tickets £16, £14.

