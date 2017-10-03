Talking food is next up for Live At The Palace comedy

The splendidly named Live At The Palace Comedy club is back on Thursday October 12.

The next show, presented by Hastings Fringe Comedy Festival’s Chris Young and Jake Alexander, will feature Piccadilly Comedy club comedian of the year Alistair Williams.

Alistair has a mischievous smile a la Tom Hiddleston - what else do you need to know? - and brings his successful Edinburgh fringe show Food to The Palace on White Rock. There’s pace and structure to the show which closes on a high. There’s loads to be said on the subject of food, so the show does not lack reference material, and Alistair has put together his personal experiences and views, popular culture, scientific research and funny references. Alistair said: “This is the story of how changing the food you eat changes your life. It’s also an hour of old school stand-up comedy. I do not cry at any point during this show.” Tickets available on the door £5 - doors open at 8pm.