The bawdy and endearing tale of a once royal mistress

The heartwarming story of a lowly orange-seller who won the heart of a king comes to the Stables Theatre next weekend.

Nell Gwynn, written by Jessica Swale, will be directed by Tim Wormley-Healing and has Zola Thomas in the title role.

The play is set in 1660. The Puritans have faded away and Charles II has exploded onto the scene with a love of all things loud, French and sexy.

At Drury Lane, Nell Gwynn is selling oranges for sixpence; little does she know who’s watching.

Nell Gwynn charts the rise of an unlikely heroine, from her roots in Cheapside’s Coal Yard Alley to her success as Britain’s most celebrated actress, and her hard-won place in the heart of the king.

But at a time when women are second-class citizens, can her charm and spirit protect her from the dangers of the court?

Performances from Friday September 29 until October 7 at 7.30pm with a matinee on October 3 at 3pm. Tickets £13.