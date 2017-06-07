The fire and grace of Flamenco

A Night Of Flamenco with Jose Olmedo and Lourdes Fernandez is coming to Kino Teatr in St Leonards on Saturday June 24 at 5pm and 7.30pm.

Jose, from Madrid but now living in London, will be dancing with Lourdes and musicians Pablo Dominguez (guitar) Leo Power (singer) and Ayoze de Alejandro (percussion). Jose has performed at Ronnie Scott’s, Royal Albert Hall and Royal Opera House, and is in demand as a teacher. In 2013 he gave private classes to Pippa Middleton. Booking at www.ticketsource.co.uk.