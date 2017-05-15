The fun starts here as comedy festival returns

The second annual Hastings Fringe Comedy Festival returns to Hastings Old Town next month.

Building on success last year in bringing live stand-up comedy performance to town, this year’s event will run for five days with the first shows kicking off the festival on Wednesday June 14 at 7.30pm.

Seventy of the best established and up-and-coming circuit comedians will be bringing shows to eight venues in the Old Town, and like last year, there will be free entry with a suggested pay-what-you-want whip-round after the performance.

Venues this year include Albion, Deep Blue at Whistle Trago, Ye Ol Pump House, The Anchor, Dragon Bar, Jenny Lind, VIP Black Market and this year the introduction of an outdoor stage area on Butlers Gap on George Street.

Due to high response from comedians registering to perform, festival organisers Chris Young and Jake Alexander reflected on last year’s acheivement and felt that extending the festival from three days to five was the way forward.

Local comedian Chris said: “I absolutely loved last year walking around and hearing people discussing what shows they’re off to see and people running down George Street to make the next show. By adding more dates and more comedians we’re confident of that same festival vibe that other big fringes do so well.”

Jake Alexander commented: “We are very excited to bring back the second Hastings Fringe Comedy Festival to the Old Town, this little idea of ours has really grown and we are aiming to make this the best small fringe in the UK, and there is no reason why that cannot be the case. We are both very passionate about bringing live stand-up comedy to Hastings, and bringing laughter to the community. Thank you to the venues for working with us and giving us the chance to showcase some amazing comedic talent.”

Chris and Jake feel it is important to promote local talent and small businesses and this year have enlisted local artist Bradley Winborn AKA Gibo to bring creativity and colour with his poster and brochure front cover design. Dom’s Ice Cream has become festival sponsor.

Chris added: “There really isn’t anything much better than sitting through a really good show and leaving feeling like you’ve been on a bit of a journey with that comedian for the last hour, so pick a show, sit back and enjoy. We have a large number of comedians performing work-in-progress shows, previews for other fringes, and around 30-40 Edinburgh previews.”

All shows are free apart from a charity fundraising night at VIP Blackmarket on Friday June 16 with headlining act The Angelos and Barry show. Funds raised will be donated to the Stand Up For Homelessness charity. Tickets for show are £11. You can purchase tickets on EventBrite, search-VIP Hastings comedy.

The Festival’s free brochure is now available at the venues and at various places throughout town, so please pick one up and plan what shows you would like to see. Follow updates by liking Hastings Fringe Comedy Festival on FB and Instagram.