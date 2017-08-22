The laughs keep coming in Live At The Palace

Following the success of the second Hastings Fringe Comedy Festival organisers Chris Young and Jake Alexander return on Thursday August 31 with their new monthly comedy nights Live At The Palace.

They intend to bring some of the best established and up-and-coming circuit comedians and performers in the country to Hastings.

Chris kicks off the event with his debut show Cereal For Dinner which recalls the life of a young boy desperately trying to escape the clutches of an unforgiving 90s council estate, The kind where getting caught wearing cheap trainers was essentially a death sentence, This show is not to be missed, unlike the entry to father on his birth certificate.

Chris’s sharp observations about his childhood, fast paced energy and creative ability can punch a vivid picture straight into the audience’s brain. He will be joined by London comic Tommy Armstrong in support.

He said: “I’m really happy to start this show out in my home town before taking it around the country at other fringes and festivals, I’ve been asked about the show title and why I write the way I do, I think the main rule I follow in my comedy is you write what you know. This show literally wrote itself and I’m really looking forward sharing it. Plus my mums going to be there - that’s going to be fun...

“I’m really excited that Tommy agreed to support me; he impressed me at the Newcomer Of The Year competition in June and he has a real relative way of writing that compliments this show, on top of being an excellent new comic on the scene.”

Doors at 8pm with Tommy performing at 8:30pm. Tickets £5 on the door.

Jake and Chris run charity Stand Up For Homelessness, with profits from comedy nights donated to help homeless people in the area access tools to help them. Like Live At The Palace and Stand Up for Homelessness on FB for updates.