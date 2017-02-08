Journey into the world of 18th century theatre with The Loves of Mars and Venus, which - through Baroque dance and music - tells the little known story of the very first ballet, invented by John Weaver in 1717.

This enchanting and unusual production will be presented at St Mary In The Castle on Sunday February 26.

The performance of ‘The Loves of Mars and Venus, or, Mr Weaver’s Dramatick Entertainment’ starts at 6pm.

Baroque music lovers and ballet fans will love this unique show, which is taking place for one night, only telling the story of the birth of modern ballet 300 years ago, through dance, music and theatre.

Produced by The Weaver Dance Company in collaboration with Barefoot Opera, The Loves of Mars and Venus celebrates the tercentenary of the birth of modern ballet.

Expect to see the original 18th century choreographies brought to life, hear the beautiful Baroque music of the times, and the tale of one of the true revolutionaries in the history of dance.

Soprano Chiara Vinci, fast becoming a favourite on the Hastings music scene, uses her Ballet Rambert training to bring to life the role of Hester Santlow, the sexy, crowd-pleasing star of the Georgian theatre. Michael Spenceley, known nationally as a choreographer and actor, creates the role of provincial dance master John Weaver, who in 1717 transformed dance history by fashioning a totally new experience of dance for his public. Romain Arreghini, a professional ballet dancer also trained in Baroque, is coming over from France to take part in this special production.

The outstanding recorder artist - Evelyn Nallen - leads a baroque ensemble with authentic music of the period. The original choreographies are recreated by Gilles Poirier.

‘It’s beautiful to see how the music of this era is transformed and brought to life by the dancers’ movement’. (Jenny Miller)

With a script is by Stephen Wyatt, spectacular baroque costumes by Chris de Wilde, and direction by Jenny Miller, this promises to be a charming evening out.

Tickets £15 in advance online from www.barefootopera.com, or £18 on the door.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.