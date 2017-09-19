The Nutty Boys musical which gets you singing

Our House is dream family entertainment at the White Rock Theatre in Hastings this evening at 7.30pm and tomorrow at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

On the night of his 16th birthday, Joe Casey commits a petty crime in a bid to impress a girl. When the police arrive he faces a life changing decision; does he stay and own up, or make his escape and go on the run? Joe’s world splits in two and two very different paths unfold before him.

Starring Deena Payne (Emmerdale) and George Sampson (Britain’s Got Talent), this loveable show will have you singing Baggy Trousers, and It Must Be Love all the way home. Tickets £29.