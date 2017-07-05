Two great comedy acts for a tenner at St Leonards venue

The Kino Teatr host a great comedy night which features sets from two great comics for £10.

Wendy May presents an Edinburgh Preview Comedy night with two of the finest touring comedians at this years festival: Dan Antopolski and Simon Munnery.

Simon Munnery

Triple Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee and BBC Radio 4 star Antopolski returns to preview his first solo stand-up show in seven years, Dan Antopolski: Return of the Dan Antopolski.

Featuring ‘dozens and dozens and dozens of jokes’ (Guardian), its an hour about love, lose change, pain, and gain. ‘Some of the best gags I’ve ever heard’ (The Scotsman)

Simon Munnery has been described as ‘One of the most tirelessly silly stalwarts of the Fringe’ (Time Out), and his show ‘an annual must-see for any comedy connoisseur’ (The Guardian).

Expect tales of plumbing woes, ttempts at under-tent heating and the insanity of capitalism.

His set will be a work in progress towards his latest hour of stand-up: Simon Munnery: Renegade Plumber. Doors open at 7pm and the show starts 7.30pm prompt.

Tickets are on sale now via the Kino website www.kino-teatr.co.uk or direct from the venue.