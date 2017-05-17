World famous show War Horse announces Sussex date during UK tour

The cast has been announced for the The National Theatre’s acclaimed production of War Horse which will stop off at the Brighton Centre early next year.

War Horse, which has been seen by over seven million people worldwide, completed its record-breaking eight year London run at the New London Theatre on March 12 2016.

It has won 25 awards, including the Tony Award for Best Play on Broadway.

Directed by Marianne Elliott and Tom Morris, Nick Stafford’s adaptation of Michael Morpurgo’s remarkable story of courage, loyalty and friendship, about a young boy called Albert and his horse Joey, set against the backdrop of the First World War is the most successful play in the National Theatre’s history.

It features ground-breaking puppetry work by South Africa’s Handspring Puppet Company, which brings breathing, galloping horses to live on stage.

The production’s only Sussex appearance will be at the Brighton Centre from January 25 to February 10 next year.

Thomas Dennis, who is currently playing Christopher Boone in the National Theatre’s West End production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time will play the central role of Albert Narracott, with fellow Curious cast member Jo Castleton as his mother Rose Narracott.

Celebrated folk musician, Bob Fox, returns as Song Man.

War Horse received its world premiere on October 9 2007 at the National Theatre, where it played for two seasons before opening at the New London Theatre in March 2009.

Since then, War Horse has been seen in 97 cities in 10 countries, including productions on Broadway, in Toronto and Berlin, with touring productions in the UK and Ireland, North America, the Netherlands, Belgium and China.

Michael Morpurgo said: ‘After a few months rest, out at pasture, Joey, the War Horse and his great team from the National Theatre, will be touring the UK again, from 2017 through to 2019 and the centenary of the end of the First World War, taking their show all over the country, to towns and cities, many of them places War Horse has not been seen before. I am so pleased this is happening; that so many more people will have the chance to enjoy this unique theatrical event. Steady boy, steady Joey. Trot on!’

The tour of War Horse coincides with the Centenary commemorations of the end of the First World War and follows the production’s sold-out tour of the UK and Ireland in 2013-2014.

War Horse is produced on tour by the National Theatre.