Udimore Christmas Fayre

St Mary’s Church, Udimore are holding their annual traditional Christmas Fayre at the community hall by the church on Saturday, November 25, 10.30-12.30pm

There’s the opportunity to meet real Reindeers and talk to Father Christmas in a lovely country setting!

Along with reindeers (which you can stroke) and a Father Christmas Grotto, there will be lots of stalls including cakes, pies, crafts, bric-a-brac, gifts, Christmas wreaths to order, antique jewellery, roasted chestnuts, mulled wine, lots of fun things for children. Call 01424 882348.