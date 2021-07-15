Photohastings offers summer collective show
In a show curated by Chris Coombes and Clare Hocter, Photohastings has seized the opportunity within the current relaxation of Covid restrictions to collaborate in a summer-show format.
In a collective event at the Stade Hall, Hastings, members' work can be experienced in a physical space.
Clare explains: “The exhibition demonstrates an exciting and dynamically diverse selection of photographic images from within the group. The work on show includes photographs of the land that question our place in the environment and our influence upon it. Caoimhe McDonnell’s Slip references nature’s resilience in rebirth, whilst Jeremy Llewellyn-Jones’ Shipwrecked represents its lack of regard for our concerns. The human form features in some images as an interrogative and in others as an affirmation. San Francisco 1989 by Rod Morris leaves us guessing whereas Ian O’Leary’s Saint Leonard’s Festival defines delight in the joy of creativity in the ‘present-moment’ of his image.
“The Photohastings group aims are to inspire an informed appreciation of contemporary photographic art through an annual festival programme, regular talks, exhibitions, workshops and mentoring. Activities have naturally curtailed during lockdown.
“However, the group has met virtually whilst members pursued their creative practice. In 2020 the group also experimented with video as well as website, (www.photohastings.org/virtual-galleries) and Instagram.”
Contributing photographers are Chris Coombes; Clare Hocter; Patricia Morrow-Webb; Caoimhe McDonnell; Jeremy Llewellyn-Jones; Ian Land; Frank Francis; Louise Whitham; Rod Morris; Derek Cottrell; Ian O’leary; Sinéid Codd; Basil Jaber Alsheikh; Abkr Rasten and Tracy Jones.
The Photohastings summer exhibition is at The Stade Hall, Hastings, 20 Rock-a-Nore Rd, TN34 3DW from Tuesday, July 20 to Friday, July 30 2021, open daily from 10am until 4.30pm.
Website: www.photohastings.org Instagram: www.instagram.com/photohastings Facebook: www.facebook.com/photohastings