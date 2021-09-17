Rye's Ethel Loves Me gallery showcases talented young artists

Year 9 students Ana-Maria, Amelie-Rose, Jose and Maia from the Bexhill Academy

Quite a few students from the Bexhill Academy are represented and plus youngsters from Rye and close by.

Spokesman Matthew Forbes-Dale said: “Rye-based gallery and destination store Ethel Loves Me, which specialises in presenting the work of local artists and craftspeople, is celebrating the Rye Arts Festival (September 10-26) with a showcase of work by young artists from the area.

The gallery organised a call-out for artists aged 16 and under to submit work and received an enthusiastic response from young creatives. They will be giving over the main wall of their gallery to showcase the work submitted for the duration of the festival.

Spokesman Matthew Forbes-Dale said: “Budding young artists who will be showing their work include Emil Conway, aged 13, and ten-year-old Molly Proctor from Rye, and talented pupils from year 9 and year 10 of the Bexhill Academy, whose work has been curated by Bexhill Academy’s director of the arts, Mary Watts.”

Jo Dorey, of Ethel Loves Me, said: “There is so much talent locally and that certainly applies to the young and up-and-coming artists too! The standard of the work we have received is terrific and we hope that as many people as possible will come and enjoy it during the course of the festival.”

“This is a really great opportunity for young local creatives to get to show their work in a professional environment. Our pupils have been really excited to take part, so thanks so much to the team at Ethel Loves Me for making this possible.”