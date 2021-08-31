Southwater Community Centre art show in St Leonards

Writing Waves by Agnes Chevalier

The show is a community-based exhibition and will feature around 25 different artists of all ages and walks of life, from children to pensioners and from amateurs to professionals.

A wide range of mediums will be on show including painting, stencil work, embroidery, photography and more.

Southwater Community Centre arts coordinator and trustee Nick Hill has been putting on one or two shows a year at the Centre for the past 13 years.

He takes care to include works from people who may not have the confidence or the opportunity to show their works.

This includes children and young people who receive a certificate.

This year’s show will run from August 31 to September 18 from 10am-4pm, depending on availability of the rooms or by appointment.

There will be a private view on Friday, September 3 from 6-9pm, which will be opened by the Mayor, Councillor James Bacon, and Sally Anne Hart, MP.

There will also be live music with Yair Katz, and refreshments will be available.

Some of the items exhibited will be on sale.