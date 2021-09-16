St Leonards exhibition celebrates The Tree of Life

The Tree of Life Joe Packer, 'Northwood Ghost', acrylic & collage on beechwood, 2021

The venue will be the Electro Studio Project Space, West Street. A broad range of artists have come together around the theme The Tree of Life. A range of mediums and approaches will be on show, in works by artists from a host of different backgrounds and at different points in their careers, celebrating the cross section of creativity which exists in the area.

Writer, critic and broadcaster Edward Lucie-Smith said: “Hastings/St Leonards has long been an artists’ community. In troubled times, creative people feel the need to talk to one another. This is an event about an art community talking to itself, yet also, at the same time, throwing open the discussion to any visitor who cares to come and look. It is also pre-eminently about what is happening to visual art right now here in Britain, with maybe a sideways glance at what might possibly be happening here in the future.”

esps director Colin Booth said “I chose this theme to focus on renewal, regeneration and coming out of Covid. The Tree of Life, looks to examine the ways in which artists draw upon trees to reflect upon nature, the human condition and the fragility of life.”

“Among the work in the show will be painting by Mathew Burrows, sculpture by Hermione Allsopp, conceptual work by Eugene Chapman, illustration by Clare Fletcher and photography by multidisciplinary artist Babalola Yusuf. Artists from as far afield as New Zealand have contributed works. Trees are venerated and dissected, and drawn on as inspiration, familiar friends, metaphor and material.

“We are so pleased and grateful that over 50 artists have accepted our invitation to contribute to The Tree of Life, and have embraced the theme and the opportunity to re-engage with friends and colleagues.”

The occasion also marks the opening of Landing, the new first floor gallery at esps.

The Tree of Life will be open to the public 1-6pm on September 18, 19, 25 and 26 and by appointment between September 20 and 24.

Contributing artists are: Adrienne Hunter, Alice Walker, Amanda Jobson, Andrea Artz, Andrew Churchill, Aza Shadenova, Babalola Yusuf, Bill Maccormick, Brian Deighton, Catherine and Martha Orbach, Printwalks, Charles Koning, Claire Fletcher, Colin Booth, Dan Howard Birt, Daniella Norton , Edward Lucie-Smith, Eugene Chapman, Felicity Trusscot, Gaby Chapman, G Calvert, Hermione Allsopp, Ian Baker, Ian Land, Jake Scott, Jane Merfield, Jess Maccormick, Jo Israel, Joe Fawcett, Joe Packer, Kim Wan, Lydia Brockless, Madeleine Collie, Maslen + Mehra, Matthew Burrows, Mimei Thompson, Nick Snelling, Nigel Plumb, Nina Royle, Peter Quinnell, Rachell Williams, Rhiannon Inman Simpson, Roff Smith, Sam Payne, Sophie Shaw, Sue Ormer-od, Susan Taylor, Teddy Booth, Toby Tatum, Tom Banks, Nick Weekes

Several of the works on show will be for sale via the gallery.

Electro Studios Project Space is an independent space for curated projects in St Leonards-on-Sea.