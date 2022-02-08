Alan Carr and songwriter and musician Ricky Ross confirmed for Eastbourne

Comedian and TV host Alan Carr and songwriter and musician Ricky Ross will bring their shows to Eastbourne this autumn.

By Phil Hewitt
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 8:05 am
Alan Carr
Alan Carr

Spokeswoman Sharon Thompson said: “A lot has changed since Alan’s last tour four years ago, including Alan. Nowadays, it’s all about finding happiness and joy in the small things – why be a national treasure when you can be a regional trinket? Hear all about it in the Alan Carr tour of the same name, Regional Trinket at the Congress Theatre stage for one-night only October 1 2022. Tickets £27.

“Ricky Ross, songwriter and lead singer for Deacon Blue, one of Scotland’s best loved and most successful bands, will appear at the more intimate Devonshire Park Theatre, with his solo tour in support of his brand-new album, Short Stories Vol 2 on Sunday, October 9. Tickets £29.50.

“With Ricky at the piano, he will present songs from across his entire career and share stories from his forthcoming autobiography Walking Back Home.”

Tickets online at www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk or call box office on 01323 412000. Print at home tickets and view-from-seat are available with online bookings.

