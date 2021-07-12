BLODS offer Bexhill stage version of classic TV sitcom ‘Allo ‘Allo

BLODS

Spokesman Kitson Wellard said: “Based on the hugely successful British television series, which ran for seven seasons, this uproarious comedy relates the adventures of a hapless cafe owner Rene in occupied France. You can see all your favourite TV characters in the flesh, including Rene’s tone-deaf wife Edith, Major-General von Klinkerhoffen and the Gestapo officer Herr Flick. Rene and his wife have stashed a priceless portrait stolen by the Nazis in a sausage in their cellar where two British airmen are also hiding until the Resistance can repatriate them. Communications with London using the wireless that is disguised as a parrot add to the many embarrassments this intrepid proprietor endures in the company of his patrons.

“News that the Führer is scheduled to visit the town inspires tricksters disguised as Hitler to frequent the cafe. Meanwhile, Rene summons all the wit he can muster to save his café and his life.”

Kitson added: “BLODS have had an intrepid year through the Covid pandemic. We are now extremely proud and delighted to start producing shows and plays gain. If you manage to get a ticket to this play, you will be immersed within the café. The tables and chairs are set out within café Rene and the action will be all around you.

“The rehearsals have been meticulously planned to ensure all social distancing rules have been adhered too and BLODS have made sure that the members and audience feel safe. This play has been driven forward by director Simon Meeson who is a seasoned performer and director. Simon has directed this cast through impeccably despite the logistical challenges thrown at them.”