Busy summer ahead at Eastbourne Theatres

Joe Brown

Spokeswoman Sharon Thompson said: “BAFTA award-winning entertainer Jane McDonald reclaims the stage on August 13 with live band and backing singers in her Let the Light In Tour.

“Experience the UK’s longest running musical theatre concert tour Beyond the Barricade this August (August 14). If swing’s your thing the Len Philips orchestra, regulars on BBC Radio 2 and Jazz FM, celebrate a century of swing from Duke Ellington and Count Basie to Michael Bublé and Harry Connick Jr (August 22) and Rumours of Fleetwood Mac bring a night of pop-rock on August 26. September shows include That’ll Be the Day (September 9), Sixties Gold (September 11), Elvis tribute The King is Back (September 16), Go West & T’Pau (September 17) and Joe Brown (September 29).”

As for comedy: “Start your summer with guaranteed smiles as the famous fictional drama group Cornley Polytechnic present the hilariously haphazard Magic Goes Wrong (August 3-8). This latest award-winning comedy drama from the Mischief Theatre company is in association with world-class magicians Penn & Teller!

“The show that started it all for Mischief, The Play That Goes Wrong also heads to Eastbourne (August 30-September 4) following previous sell-out successes. Enjoy stand-up with Jongleurs Laugh Out Loud hosted by Sean Williamson (August 21) and more big names including Rob Brydon (September 10) and Jon Richardson (September 25).

“Taking it outdoors are local amateur dramatics company EODS who present classic Shakespeare The Taming of the Shrew in the atmospheric surroundings of Eastbourne’s outdoor Italian Gardens (July 23-August 7) and new for 2021, Devonshire Quarter is delighted to host the world premiere of a specially written piece of music to be performed outdoors on the rooftop of the Congress Theatre. Experience Music for Rooftops created by Eastbourne composer Clive Whitburn, and performed by internationally acclaimed Onyx Brass on August 28.

“Families can include the magic of theatre in their summer plans with the brand-new Dragons and Mythical Beasts (July 21-22) from the creators of Dinosaur Live. Discover the colossal Stone Troll, the mysterious Indrik and Japanese Baku, the Tooth Fairy and who doesn’t need to meet an adorable unicorn right now!?

“Magic fans too young for the Goes Wrong version can delight in Sooty’s Magic Show (August 21) as Sooty, Sweep and Soo perform impossible tricks and side-splitting jokes and Classic TV character Fireman Sam invites youngsters to come along to Pontypandy and watch the adventures unfold as the circus visits Pontypandy (August 27).”