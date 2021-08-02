Eastbourne and Hastings dates for Continental Circus Berlin

Continental Circus Berlin

Spokeswoman Asia Saiwcka said: “From the producers of the some of the world’s finest circuses comes a brand-new show specially created for a exclusive UK tour: Continental Circus Berlin with an amalgamation of brilliant circus acts, music and real youthful energy, incorporating fantastic performers from all over the world.

“In an age where so much entertainment is unreal, made up of special effects, CGI and has a virtual reality, being pre-recorded, multi-tracked, digitally enhanced or in some other way electronically created, the sheer reality of a live show is a breath of fresh air and the feats and skills seen at Continental Circus Berlin are often so amazing that the circus-goer literally cannot believe their eyes.

“Clowns Angelo and Eddie will guide you through this super show which also includes beautiful aerialists, high-wire walkers, the rotating wheel of destiny, motorbike balancers, hula hoop queens, whirlwind acrobats and the Globe of Death with riders travelling at G force speeds inside a mesh dome.”

Tickets on 074 9477 4008 or 074 9477 4009.

“Housed in a climate-controlled, socially-distanced, Covid-secure theatre-style big top, it is sure to impress.

“This magical production is brimming with an international cast of breathtaking artists featuring an unrivalled mix of genuine circus talent from every corner of the globe.