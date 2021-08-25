Eastbourne comedy chaos as The Play That Goes Wrong heads to town

The Play That Goes Wrong

Awarded the 2014 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Comedy, the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and a Tony Award for the Broadway transfer, The Play That Goes Wrong is enjoying its sixth year in the West End.

The show’s success is a testament to the determination of a group of drama school graduates who became friends, set up a company under the name Mischief and created a body of work which includes The Play That Goes Wrong. Its first performance was at a London fringe venue with only four paying customers. Since then, it has played to an audience of over two million and now has productions in over 30 countries.

The touring cast presents: Tom Babbage (Max), Tom Bulpett (Chris), Seán Carey (Jonathan), Leonard Cook (Robert), Edward Howells (Dennis), April Hughes (Sandra), Laura Kirman (Annie), Gabriel Paul (Trevor), with understudies: Katie Hitchcock, Damien James, Edi De Melo and Aisha Numah.

The play features the (fictional) Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society who are putting on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong does go wrong. As the accident-prone thesps battle against all the odds to reach their final curtain call, hilarious results ensue.

Mischief’s other West End successes include Peter Pan Goes Wrong and A Comedy About A Bank Robbery and last year saw a brand-new six-part TV series for BBC One: The Goes Wrong Show, written and performed by the original founding Mischief Theatre members.