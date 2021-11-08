Hastings and Eastbourne dates for play exploring "shocking, unexplained events"

Incident at Marshfell: Left to right : Zo Biba Leonard and Joanna Flay.

Directed by Dominique Gerrard, it features Joanna Flay and Zo Biba Leonard on stage.

From November 10-13, it is at the Stables Theatre, Hastings (stablestheatre.co.uk) and on November 20 at the Grove Theatre, Eastbourne (www.groveeastbourne.com).

Spokeswoman Sally Ann Lycett sets the scene: “Thirteen years after a series of shocking and unexplained events shattered the lives of a family living alone on the marshes of East Sussex, two women arrange to meet.

“One is the daughter of the family and the other, a scientist who seeks to uncover the truth about Marshfell Cottage and the disturbing events that have defined their lives ever since.

“But as the evening progresses, an uncanny energy fizzes in the room, interfering with sound and light, memory and reality.

“Is it the house that is haunted? Or is there something much more unknowable that needs their help? This taut new play from Michael Punter will have you gripped until the very end. And remember – never assume to know…”

Michael Punter describes his work as “dramatising his own doubt”, exploring the place where knowledge and perception meet.

His stage plays include The Wolves (Paines Plough), The Birds (Birmingham Rep.), Darker Shores (Hampstead Theatre), Stagefright (Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds), Skerryvore (Stables Theatre Hastings and The Old Red Lion, London) and Wax (Stables Theatre, Hastings and Waterloo East Theatre).

Sally added: “Vital Theatre has been formed during the Covid-19 pandemic with the aim of reinforcing just how important theatre is to our culture and society.

“Its mission is to create theatre work that is live, immediate and truthful. People will always need the shared experience that theatre provides, to see and feel human stories played out.

“Vital Theatre produces new work by writers in the south-east, created with artists based in the area.

“It is collaborative and aims to enable and develop all those who work with the company.”

Dominque Gerrard is the artistic director of Vital Theatre.

Her directing credits include SUS (Printers Playhouse), Quintessence (Outstanding Production Winner Brighton Fringe), A Necessary Woman (Clair Obscur Theatre UK Tour), Broken (Edinburgh Fringe and The Space), A Knife in the Whale (Tristan Bates Theatre and Compass Theatre), Looking after the Pooters (Canal Café and Harrow Arts Centre), Grave Expectations (South Hill Park and Harrow Arts Centre) and numerous university graduate shows.