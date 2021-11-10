Horror on the Hastings stage

Mary Celeste

Tickets for the show are available on 01424 423221 or http://stablestheatre.co.uk.

The show is directed by Dominique Gerrard.

John said: “This is a tense, horror-drama set on board a small rowing boat which sees a priest, a cabin boy and a woman in chains, adrift on the Adriatic, cast off from The Mary Celeste.

“Confined and exhausted, the three are forced to confront the past, personal issues and bitter resentments.

“The play was originally to have been staged in 2020, but the pandemic put paid to all of our plans and now after a recast we are once again setting sail and hoping for fair weather.

“The play stars local actor Sidney Kean, who was most recently in Girl from the North Country in the West End, Maxine Dubois whose own works explore dark themes and is next year taking a season on the hotel made famous as the setting for The Shining. Lastly Hannah Harris will be joining us having spent a summer touring on the UK canal system with another play by John Knowles, The Grit of Life.

“This is a short but intense performance piece, which uses darkness and SFX to create an atmosphere of trepidation and fear.”