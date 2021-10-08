Smash-hit musical comedy Waitress hits the Eastbourne stage

Waitress

A spokesman said: “A bitter-sweet helping of musical comedy heaven will satisfy cravings of theatre fans, but it might lead to wanting an extra slice of this food for the soul!

“Described as sweet without ever being sickly, this Broadway and West End hit has won legions of devoted fans and the premiere tour comes to Eastbourne for one week only.”

Lucie Jones (Waitress, Les Misérables, Legally Blonde) stars as Jenna, with Sandra Marvin (Waitress, Emmerdale, Hairspray) playing Becky, Evelyn Hoskins (Waitress, Spring Awakening) as Dawn with Matt Willis (Busted, A Christmas Carol, Wicked) as Dr Pomatter.

“Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of some happiness in her life. When a hot new doctor arrives in town, life gets complicated.

“With the support of her work mates Becky and Dawn, Jenna overcomes the challenges she faces and finds that laughter, love and friendship can provide the perfect recipe for happiness.

“Brought to life by a ground-breaking, female-led creative team, this warm, witty, wise, and hilarious hit show features an incredible score by the Grammy award-winning Sara Bareilles (Love Song, Brave) a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland).

“A joyously life-affirming celebration of love and friendship, there’s never been a better time to treat yourself to this fulfilling slice of musical heaven.”