Ashdown Hurrey boosted by appointment of two new Associates

The Directors of Ashdown Hurrey are pleased to announce that both Gemma Newstead and Martin Copland have successfully completed the Associate Programme.

They have demonstrated the level of commitment and skills necessary to be formally recognised in this respect.

Ashdown Hurrey take great pride in their history of training and development of accountants within the firm. Both Gemma and Martin joined the firm as trainees, and their progress confirms the firm’s commitment to “growing our own” accountants, well versed in the ethos and culture of the Practice.

Gemma joined the Practice in 2006 from Helenswood & William Parker 6th form and passed her formal ACCA examinations in 2012. Since then, she has risen through the ranks in managerial roles to lead teams and provide expert advice to her varied client base. Her dedication to the firm’s future does not stop there as Gemma is an experienced member of the firm’s Sales and Marketing committee. She also assists in Ashdown Hurrey’s recruitment processes and dedicates time to local schools and their career progression days.

Martin had completed a placement year at Ashdown Hurrey as part of his degree from the University of Hertfordshire before joining the practice formally in 2009. He then progressed quickly through the ACCA examinations to qualify in 2012. Martin’s work ethic has always been extremely high and this has no doubt accelerated his rise to the Associate position at Ashdown Hurrey. The willingness to accept new responsibilities, while managing a challenging workload and overseeing a client base are just some of the examples that have proven that Martin is more than ready for this role.

The directors were very happy to appoint the two to Associate level and look forward to supporting them as their careers at Ashdown Hurrey develop. Planning and support have been given in preparing them for their new roles and their successes until now have confirmed their readiness to step up to increased responsibility.

Well done Gemma and Martin for your performance to date and good luck for the future!