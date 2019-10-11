Battle-based celebrants named as finalists in Good Funeral Awards 2019

A Battle-based business partnership has been named as a finalist in the Good Funeral Awards for 2019.

Kate Tym and Kate Dyer, who together are Kate and Kate Celebrants, are finalists in the category of Funeral Celebrant of the Year.

As independent celebrants they perform weddings, baby naming ceremonies and vow renewals, but they are particularly passionate about changing the face of funerals in the UK. The pair set up the UK’s first Coffin Club, in Hastings, which encourages people to talk about and plan their funerals,

Kate Dyer said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be finalists in the Association of Green Funeral Directors Good Funeral Awards as it really is amazing to have some recognition of the work we’ve put in to offering families options and making each funeral we do as person-centred as it can possibly be.

“There’s no right or wrong way to conduct an end-of-life celebration, it’s whatever is right for that individual and that family.”

Kate Tym added: “We’re all about choice. We want people to know that you can hold your final farewell in a barn or a village hall or even in your back garden and that, by separating the cremation or burial from the celebration of life, you completely change the atmosphere and free yourself up to provide a much more personal experience.

“We make plans for birth, plan our weddings, but seem to ignore the one certainty in life – our death! We really try to encourage people to think about this ahead of time, to talk, to plan, to cost and empower themselves to take control of their final send-off.”

Kate and Kate Celebrants can either be booked through a funeral director, or people can approach them directly.

Kate Tym said: “We can work with families after someone has died but, what is also becoming more common, is to work with someone who’s still alive – planning your own funeral can actually be really rewarding.”

Kate Dyer added: “It’s really not about putting the ‘fun’ in funerals, as, generally, it’s a deeply sad and difficult time. But it is about trying to find an honest reflection of who that person was in life and celebrating all they were after they have died. We’re all so individual and unique that we think that should be reflected in how the end of our life is celebrated, too.”

The awards ceremony will be at Port Lympne Hotel on Saturday, October 19.

For more information, visit www.kateandkatecelebrants.co.uk, or phone Kate Tym (07985 295373) or Kate Dyer (07790 128592).