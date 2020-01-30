Bexhill care home praised by CQC for ‘person-centred care’

A Bexhill home that provides residential care for people with mental health needs has been praised by inspectors for its ‘high quality person-centred care’.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) published its report into Lawn Court, in Albert Road, following its visit in November.

The home was rated ‘good’ overall, with an ‘outstanding’ rating for meeting people’s needs.

In their report, published earlier this month, CQC inspectors said: “People received high-quality person-centred care. The management and staff team went above and beyond to ensure that people’s care and preferences met their expectations, with people’s wellbeing and independence being at the heart of the service.

“Activities for people were innovative and highly regarded by people and relatives.

“The service went the extra mile to ensure that people were involved in their community and empowered in the planning of activities to reduce social isolation and improve wellbeing.

“Staff knew people extremely well and tailored their support accordingly. We observed strong relationships between staff and people due to the continuity of staffing and their approach.

“People told us they felt safe and knew who to contact if they had any concerns.

“People received kind and compassionate care. People and relatives told us staff treated them with kindness and we observed friendly interactions throughout the inspection.”

The home was also praised by the CQC for respecting people’s privacy, dignity and independence.

The inspectors’ report added: “People living at the home were truly given opportunities to develop, build and maintain relationships with those important to them.”

To read the full CQC report, click here.

