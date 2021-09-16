Bexhill shop to cease trading - this is when

British Bookshops Sussex Stationers in Bexhill. Picture by Andrew Crotty SUS-210916-140718001

British Bookshops Sussex Stationers, in Devonshire Road, will be closing its doors later this year.

A sign in the shop said the branch will cease trading on December 4.

In February 2011 WH Smith bought more than 20 British Bookshops Sussex Stationers stores in the south east from the administrator of British Bookshops and Stationers (BBS), the Bexhill branch being one of them.

BBS went into administration a month earlier.

British Bookshops started off as Sussex Stationers and expanded during the 1980s and 1990s.