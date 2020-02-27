Burger King pulls out of Hastings town centre restaurant plans

Burger King no longer has plans to open a new restaurant in Hastings town centre, it has been confirmed.

The fast food outlet was included in a planning application lodged with Hastings Borough Council by NewRiver, owners of the Priory Meadow shopping centre.

According to the application, NewRiver was seeking permission to open a restaurant – named as a Burger King in the planning documents – at a vacant unit in Queens Square previously occupied by the fashion retailer Topshop.

The application sought a change of use from retail to restaurant.

In a design and access statement submitted as part of the plans, a spokesman for NewRiver said: “The unit would be occupied by Burger King, who have a requirement for a restaurant in this location.”

However, on Thursday (February 27), Burger King said there was no information regarding a new restaurant in Hastings town centre.

A Burger King UK spokesman said: “Burger King franchisees are regularly evaluating opportunities to bring our great-tasting products to more guests in new locations.

“We do not currently have any information regarding a restaurant at this location but will keep you informed of further information if it becomes available.”

At the time of the application, submitted in August 2019, New River said Burger King had selected the ‘opportunity in Hastings’ as it met their operational criteria – i.e. close to a generator of footfall (Priory Meadow) within the town centre, has suitable floorspace in an appropriate configuration and can be fitted out in relatively short timescales, New River added.

New River said other units in ‘more peripheral locations even in the town centre would not meet Burger King’s requirements’.

Burger King did not reveal the reasons behind its decision.

New River and Priory Meadow have been approached for comment.