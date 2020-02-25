Camber Sands Holiday Park to benefit from £2.1m investment

Owners of Camber Sands Holiday Park have announced they intend to spend more than £2.1m revamping the site.

Parkdean Resorts said it plans to install new caravans and make some significant upgrades at the park, as part of an £80m investment in its business nationwide.

The firm said a total of four brand new top-of-the-range caravans are being introduced, and 17 more new caravans are coming onto the park to replace old fleet.

Camber Sands Holiday Park employs more than 170 staff in season, and the park is currently hiring for a number of seasonal roles across sales, food and beverage, and housekeeping.

For more information about jobs, visit www.facebook.com/CamberSandsPDR or call 01797 222000.

Steve Richards, chief executive of Parkdean Resorts, said: “We’ve made great progress in the last year and our success is down to the passion of our teams in helping to deliver great holiday experiences for our customers. We want to build on momentum in 2020, so we’re on the lookout for vibrant people to join our team at the park.”