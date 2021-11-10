3-bed Hastings house sold at auction generates ‘strong interest from bidders’
A three-bedroom, end-terrace, Hastings house has been sold at auction.
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 5:29 pm
The home at 26 Brackendale, in the Clive Vale area, went under the gavel at £186,000 after being offered jointly by Emson Land and Property Auctioneers with PCM.
A spokesman said: “This lot generated strong interest with our bidders who recognised that although the house would benefit from some modernisation and refurbishment it would be ideal for owner-occupation or investment once all work had been completed.”
