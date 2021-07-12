East Sussex circus school offers free workshops

East Sussex School of Circus Arts, which is based in Hailsham, is working with the Department for Education and East Sussex County Council to provide these free experiences as well as a free lunch.

The opportunity is available to any child or young person who receives benefits-related free school meals.

The circus skills summer camp will run from July 26-30 between 10am-3pm.

East Sussex School of Circus Arts. SUS-211207-143803001

Up to 10 children will be able to take part in the experience.

A spokesperson from the circus school said, “After the 10 spaces we will open a waiting list.

“All students must arrive at 9am for a call.

“If students are not at East Sussex School of Circus Arts at 9.15am we will give you a 15 minutes call before we contact someone from our waiting list.

“If you fail to notify us that you are running late after 9.15am your space won’t be valid and we will offer this space to another child.”

The flying trapeze workshop will also run from August 2-6 between 9am-1pm.

Unlike the circus skills workshop, 15 children will be allowed to take part in this experience.

All students must arrive at 8.15am for a call and if you fail to notify the school you are running late by this time your space will be offered to someone else.