Halifax branch in Hastings temporarily closes due to ‘power outage’

A sign in the window of the branch in Queens Road said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances this branch will be temporarily closed...We are working hard to resolve the issue. Sorry for any inconvenience caused. (This is due to a power outage).”

Halifax, a member of the Lloyds group, and one of Britain’s largest mortgage lenders, said it will continue to monitor the situation and re-open the branch as soon as it is able to do so.

It said the nearest Halifax branches to Hastings are in Eastbourne and Hailsham.

The Halifax branch in Hastings.

It also said customers could use the Post Office in Queens Road, Priory Meadow, Hastings, for deposits and withdrawals of up to £300.