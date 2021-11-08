This is how much a 1-bed Hastings seafront flat above pub sold for at auction

A one-bedroom Hastings seafront flat has been sold at auction.

By Mike Mackenzie
Monday, 8th November 2021, 9:17 am
Updated Monday, 8th November 2021, 9:33 am

The top floor flat, with views across Hastings Old Town and the seafront, at 8 Royal Albion Mansions in Albion Lane, was bought for £97,000 leasehold.

Richard Payne from Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers said: “This one-bedroom flat in a landmark building with easy access to surrounding amenities looked a wonderful buy for owner-occupation or letting – and our purchaser agreed.”

8 Royal Albion Mansions in Albion Lane, Hastings

