This is how much a 1-bed Hastings seafront flat above pub sold for at auction
A one-bedroom Hastings seafront flat has been sold at auction.
Monday, 8th November 2021, 9:17 am
Updated
Monday, 8th November 2021, 9:33 am
The top floor flat, with views across Hastings Old Town and the seafront, at 8 Royal Albion Mansions in Albion Lane, was bought for £97,000 leasehold.
Richard Payne from Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers said: “This one-bedroom flat in a landmark building with easy access to surrounding amenities looked a wonderful buy for owner-occupation or letting – and our purchaser agreed.”