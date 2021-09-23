This is how much a 1-bedroom St Leonards flat has sold for at auction
The price of a one-bedroom St Leonards flat sold at auction has been revealed.
The leasehold flat, at the rear of the 15 Park Lane Mansions block in Eversfield Place, St Leonards, sold for £41,000.
It was among 161 lots listed across southern England by regional land and property auctioneers Clive Emson.
Two acres of land north of Battery Hill at Fairlight also sold for £81,000.
This was £71,000 more than the guide price and attracted 51 bids.