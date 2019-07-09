Decision due on licence bid for winery near Robertsbridge

A winery’s bid to hold vineyard tours is to go before Rother councillors later this week.

On Thursday (July 11), a panel of Rother District councillors are to consider an application to sell alcohol from the Mountfield Winery near Robertsbridge.

The application seeks permission for the premises to be used as a base for online wine sales and for wine to be sold and consumed on site during vineyard tours.

The winery says these tours would be held during the middle of the day and take place no more than ten times per year. They would also be strictly limited to 30 people or fewer, the winery says.

However, concerns have been raised by a neighbour, who fears the tours would be carried out close to their property and create a public noise nuisance.

According to council papers, the neighbour also raised concerns on any future sale of their house and the potential impact on a shared access road. However, council papers say, these are not considered to be valid objections under the Licensing Act 2003.

Councillors are expected to hear further details of these concerns during a panel hearing on Thursday (July 11).

Sussex Police had also initially raised concerns, although these were withdrawn following consultation with the winery.

Following this consultation with Sussex Police, the winery has put forward a number of suggested licensing conditions around its online sales and deliveries.

No other objections have been put forward by official bodies.