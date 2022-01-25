Former Hastings restaurant to be sold at auction
A former restaurant in Hastings Old Town is up for auction next month.
Clive Emson Auctioneers said the Castle Tandoori premises, in George Street, is one of a number of lots featured in the auction on Wednesday, February 9.
The building with residential upper parts is guided at £390,000 to £400,000 freehold with vacant possession.
The property is offered jointly with GPS Direct.
It includes a basement with three rooms, ground-floor restaurant and kitchen area and a three-bedroom living space on the first and second floors.
Chris Milne, auction appraiser at Clive Emson, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase a property located in the heart of Hastings Old Town.
“It is nestled among quirky shops, restaurants and pubs and within easy walking distance of the seafront and town centre, mainline railway station and further amenities.”