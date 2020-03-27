Gatwick Airport to close north terminal for one month

Gatwick Airport has announced it is to close its north terminal for a month due to the ‘severe and unparalleled’ impact of the coronavirus.

Passenger processing and facilities will be consolidated into the airport’s south terminal with flights only being scheduled between 2pm and 10pm from April 1.

Gatwick Airport

The runway will remain open to emergency landings.

A spokesman said: “As a responsible business, the airport has made this decision to protect the health and safety of passengers and staff, and to shield the business following a dramatic fall in airline traffic.

“The airport’s operations will be consolidated into the south terminal and the runway will remain open for emergency landings and diversions only outside these hours.

“The temporary closure of the north terminal will last a minimum of one month and the situation will be kept under regular review.

“A decision [will be] taken on reopening the north terminal when airline traffic increases and Government public health advice – including on social distancing – is relaxed.”

The decision to scale back the airport’s operations has been discussed with the airport’s airline partners and any passengers booked on flights due to depart or arrive at Gatwick during this period are advised to contact their airline, he added.

Stewart Wingate, chief executive, Gatwick Airport, said: “Gatwick is a resilient but also responsible business and during these extraordinary times we need to take unprecedented measures to protect the health and wellbeing of our staff and passengers, while also shielding the business from the impact of Coronavirus.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank my staff for their continuing hard work through this difficult time and to reassure them that we are taking these difficult decisions now, so that we are in a position to recover quickly and get back to generating jobs and economic benefits for the region and wider economy well into the future.

“During these extraordinary times, we have also seen remarkable acts of kindness and community spirit in support of people who may need some additional help.

“To add to this, we will also be providing some opportunities so that any of our staff, who have time during this period of reduced operations, that choose to, can help support people in our local communities.”