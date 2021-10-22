Hastings and Rye MP calls for lower beer duty, VAT and business rates for pubs

Sally-Ann Hart, right, with Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association. Picture by Jason Dodd SUS-211022-093218001

Sally-Ann Hart this week pledged her support for the Long Live the Local campaign, which aims to help local pubs and breweries recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The MP joins more than 125,000 people who have signed the petition so far, including 292 in Hastings and Rye alone.

Brewing and pubs in Hastings and Rye supports 1,665 jobs and contributes £42m to the local economy.

Commenting on the campaign, Mrs Hart said: “Pubs are at the heart of communities across Hastings and Rye but, with pubs bearing a disproportionate burden as a result of the pandemic, the Government should consider cutting unfair taxes on pubs that are hampering their recovery.

“I’m supporting the Long Live the Local campaign and calling on the Chancellor to lower VAT and business rates for pubs and reduce beer duty overall at this year’s Budget to support the recovery of this key sector.”

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, said: “85 per cent of pubs are based in community and rural areas, bringing jobs to the parts of the UK that need them most.

“They employ more than 600,000 people, of which 43 per cent are under 25. Cutting business rates, VAT and an overall reduction in beer duty would go a long way to helping pubs and brewers across Hastings and Rye that are desperately trying to recover.