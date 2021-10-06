Hastings Lego shop ‘exceeds all expectations’ - ‘We didn’t realise how popular it would be’

Lindsey Dancy and her partner, Kristel Murphy, set up the shop in Robertson Street and already have plans to expand in the near future.

Lindsey said the idea of setting up the shop came to her ‘like an epiphany’ after she and her partner battled Covid.

She said: “I had worked in care for many years, and worked all through the pandemic. It was a very hard time, and it caused me a lot of stress.

“I then caught Covid, and then passed this on to my partner, Kristel. We were both poorly through Christmas and New Year.

“In January, I had decided that I no longer wanted to work in care, and then I had a dream, like an epiphany, that we opened a shop in Hastings selling Lego, Lego Compatible and Micro Bricks.

“When I woke up and told my partner, who already has a passion for building brick models, she was very excited at the idea.

“From then on we started talking more and more about all the services we could offer, and we started looking at premises in Hastings to see if the idea was doable.

“As if by fate, there was a perfect shop available in Hastings town centre, in Robertson Street, which was the perfect size for starting off, and in a great location.

“We received the keys for the shop on April 2, and at this point all non-essential shops were still closed, but they were due to re-open on April 12. We refurbished and stocked the shop all by ourselves in two weeks, and managed to open on April 16.

“Since opening, it has exceeded all of our expectations. We didn’t realise how popular it would be, and we have met some really nice people who share our passion.

“We have lots of regular customers who always pop in to see what new items we have, and we are always seeing new faces too. People of all ages seem to really love our shop, which is exactly what we were aiming for.

“We sell Lego, Lego Compatible and Micro Bricks, all of which are brand new, and we feel this gives people a wide variety of products and a range of budgets. “We are always open to suggestions from customers on products we should sell, and try to keep up with the high demand.

“During the summer holidays we were extremely busy with holidaymakers, and since then, we have had messages from people who do not live locally asking us to post items to them; which we have done.

“In the future, we are hoping to expand to a bigger premises, but still in Hastings, where we can offer children’s workshops and birthday parties. We would also like to offer a trade-in service for people to trade in their sets for money off in our shop.”

1. Brickz 'n' Bitz in Robertson Street, Hastings. SUS-210610-110206001 Photo Sales

2. Brickz 'n' Bitz in Robertson Street, Hastings. SUS-210610-110220001 Photo Sales

3. Brickz 'n' Bitz in Robertson Street, Hastings. SUS-210610-110234001 Photo Sales

4. Brickz 'n' Bitz in Robertson Street, Hastings. SUS-210610-110247001 Photo Sales