Hastings store to close

A store in Hastings is set to close down.

Bonmarché at Priory Meadow Shopping Centre is holding a closing down sale but a date has yet to be set on when the shop will close its doors.

The women’s fashion retailer appointed administrators last November after the company went into administration.

At the time the firm appointed administrators chief executive Helen Connolly blamed tough High Street trading conditions and the Brexit delay.

The chain currently employs almost 2,900 people nationwide.

The Yorkshire-based company specialises in clothing for the over-50s. The business was founded in 1982, and was acquired by the Peacock Group in July 2002.

It is the second time the business has fallen into administration in seven years, after it was previously bought in a rescue deal.