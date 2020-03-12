Hastings woman plans to open new smoothie bar in St Leonards

A Hastings woman has asked the community for its support to help her set up an eco-friendly smoothie bar in St Leonards.

Megan Lee is hoping to raise £5,000 by March 23. All the money she raises will be matched by Natwest as part of its Back Her Business scheme, which aims to help women start their own companies.

Megan’s plan is to open her new shop in May 2020, with an emphasis on being eco-friendly, as well as providing gluten-free, vegan and organic options, while focusing on zero food waste.

The shop will also provide an area for yoga and jogging groups to use in the evenings, as part of a ‘health revolution’.

Megan said: “I am a female entrepreneur and this is a new start up business which is completely funded by me and crowdfunding.

“Let’s make an impact and encourage healthier lifestyles.”

Megan said the new shop already has disabled toilets installed and she plans to make it wheelchair friendly.

She is also hoping to use the business to support and raise awareness of local homeless charities, as well as hosting social groups to help those affected by homelessness, disabilities and mental health problems.

She has set a fundraising target of £5,000 to help fund the equipment, the shop’s flooring and decor, as well as other costs including legal fees.

So far, Megan has raised £115 and has just ten days to raise the remaining amount.

She added: “Many thanks for supporting the local community. Every donation is another step closer to making healthy food and drink options easily accessible to all.”

If you would like to help make Megan’s smoothie bar a reality, you can support her by visiting natwestbackherbusiness.co.uk/a-health-food-and-drink-revolution and making a donation.