Historic 18-room Hastings Old Town former jewellers building is sold
A period property in the heart of Hastings Old Town has sold.
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 5:03 pm
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 5:12 pm
The four-storey building at 23 George Street was among 161 lots listed across southern England by regional land and property auctioneers Clive Emson.
The early 19th century building had a freehold guide price of £370,000 to £380,000.
Auction appraiser Chris Milne said: “An offer was made to the seller before the auction and this was accepted.”
The selling price has not been revealed.
The historic building had been in the same family for many years and was previously a gold jewellers and pawnbroker.