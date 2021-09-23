Historic 18-room Hastings Old Town former jewellers building is sold

A period property in the heart of Hastings Old Town has sold.

By Mike Mackenzie
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 5:03 pm
Updated Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 5:12 pm

The four-storey building at 23 George Street was among 161 lots listed across southern England by regional land and property auctioneers Clive Emson.

The early 19th century building had a freehold guide price of £370,000 to £380,000.

Auction appraiser Chris Milne said: “An offer was made to the seller before the auction and this was accepted.”

21-23 GeorgeStreet, Hastings Old Town

The selling price has not been revealed.

The historic building had been in the same family for many years and was previously a gold jewellers and pawnbroker.

