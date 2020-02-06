Is Aldi planning to open new supermarkets in Hastings and Bexhill?

Aldi has announced plans to open 1,200 new stores in the next five years, including several in locations across East Sussex.

In a list of ‘requirement towns’ published on its website on Thursday (February 6), Aldi included Bexhill, Brighton, Eastbourne, Hailsham, Hastings, Hove, Newhaven, Peacehaven, Portslade, Seaford, St Leonards and Uckfield.

The major chain said: “We have an ambitious property investment and development programme across the South East and we need your help to find new commercial sites.”

The UK’s fifth biggest supermarket said it is on track to open 100 more stores in the next two years, including the new store in Bexhill Road, St Leonards.

It said this first stage of the expansion would result in 5,000 new jobs over the next two years.

However, with Aldi stores already in Hastings (Rye Road) and Bexhill (London Road), plans for more would come as a surprise.

When asked about the list of new locations, and whether they plan to open new stores in Hastings and Bexhill, Aldi said it ‘does not comment on speculation’.