Jamie Oliver ‘devastated’ as restaurant chain enters administration

The founder of Jamie’s Italian, which has three restaurants at Gatwick Airport, has responded to reports that the chain has entered administration today (May 21).

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver took to Twitter and said: “I’m devastated that our much-loved UK restaurants have gone into administration. I am deeply saddened by this outcome and would like to thank all of the people who have put their hearts and souls into this business over the years.”

Among the chain’s 23 restaurants is three at Gatwick Airport and a Brighton branch on Black Lion Street. However, a statement on the Jamie Oliver website says the ones at Gatwick Airport will remain open in the short term.

A statement on the chain’s website it said that Will Wright and Mark Orton have been appointed joint administrators.

